Michael Carrick's Manchester United thrash Rosenborg 5-0 in pre-season friendly

Lacey opened the scoring with a lovely curling finish after playing in a number 10 role.

After the break, Zirkzee made it 2-0. As per Sky Sports News, he played a lovely give and go with substitute Amass before some excellent footwork saw him tap the ball into an open net.

Williams, Devaney and Amass also found their names on the scoresheet, with the latter scoring a late goal to cap off an impressive performance from United's youngsters.