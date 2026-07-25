Michael Carrick's Manchester United thrash Rosenborg 5-0 in pre-season friendly
What's the story
Manchester United put on a dominant display against Norwegian side Rosenborg, winning 5-0 in a pre-season friendly. The match, held in Trondheim, saw goals from Shea Lacey, Joshua Zirkzee, Ethan Williams, Jacob Devaney and Harry Amass. The result comes as a relief for United after their recent defeat to Wrexham in their opening friendly match this summer. United will next face Atletico Madrid next month.
Star performance
Zirkzee's stunning goal highlights United's dominance
Lacey opened the scoring with a lovely curling finish after playing in a number 10 role.
After the break, Zirkzee made it 2-0. As per Sky Sports News, he played a lovely give and go with substitute Amass before some excellent footwork saw him tap the ball into an open net.
Williams, Devaney and Amass also found their names on the scoresheet, with the latter scoring a late goal to cap off an impressive performance from United's youngsters.
Rising stars
A platform for United's youngsters
The match also gave a chance to some of United's promising youngsters, who didn't disappoint.
Jaydan Kamason, a right-back, assisted two goals and was instrumental in the team's attacking play.
Lacey also impressed with his performance despite being raw.
The one disappointment was the fact that the highly touted 15-year-old JJ Gabriel, handed jersey number 77, failed to make an appearance. He was left on the bench for the entirety of the contest.
Upcoming matches
Next up for United
With this comfortable win, Manchester United will be looking to build on their momentum in the upcoming pre-season matches.
They have friendlies lined up against Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Leeds United, and AC Milan.
These games will provide a tougher test for the team and give manager Michael Carrick an opportunity to assess his squad ahead of the new season.