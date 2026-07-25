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Home / News / India News / Wangchuk addresses allegations after ending 26-day hunger strike
Wangchuk addresses allegations after ending 26-day hunger strike
Wangchuk was on a 26-day hunger strike

Wangchuk addresses allegations after ending 26-day hunger strike

By Snehil Singh
Jul 25, 2026
09:01 am
What's the story

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has addressed his supporters and critics in a video message after ending his 26-day hunger strike. The fast was in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party's protest. In the video, Wangchuk asked if he still needed to prove his sincerity after such a grueling ordeal. He recorded the video from his hospital bed, looking frail and detailing the toll of his fast on his body, while also commenting on the backlash.

Health update

'Will I have to get a character certificate...'

Wangchuk revealed that he lost 11kg during the fast and faced catastrophic effects on his body.

He also addressed allegations of making a deal with the government to end his fast.

"Will I now have to get a character certificate from anyone regarding how pure my fast was?" he asked in response to questions about why he broke his fast with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

Bargaining criticism

CJP continues protest demanding Pradhan's resignation

Wangchuk dismissed allegations of backdoor political bargaining, calling it absurd to starve for nearly a month for such a purpose.

He thanked his supporters and slammed those questioning his sincerity.

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continues its protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over paper leaks.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka supported Wangchuk's decision to end his hunger strike but said their protest would continue until their demands are met.

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Twitter Post

Sonam Wangchuk's message

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