Wangchuk addresses allegations after ending 26-day hunger strike
What's the story
Activist Sonam Wangchuk has addressed his supporters and critics in a video message after ending his 26-day hunger strike. The fast was in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party's protest. In the video, Wangchuk asked if he still needed to prove his sincerity after such a grueling ordeal. He recorded the video from his hospital bed, looking frail and detailing the toll of his fast on his body, while also commenting on the backlash.
Health update
'Will I have to get a character certificate...'
Wangchuk revealed that he lost 11kg during the fast and faced catastrophic effects on his body.
He also addressed allegations of making a deal with the government to end his fast.
"Will I now have to get a character certificate from anyone regarding how pure my fast was?" he asked in response to questions about why he broke his fast with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.
Bargaining criticism
CJP continues protest demanding Pradhan's resignation
Wangchuk dismissed allegations of backdoor political bargaining, calling it absurd to starve for nearly a month for such a purpose.
He thanked his supporters and slammed those questioning his sincerity.
Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continues its protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over paper leaks.
CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka supported Wangchuk's decision to end his hunger strike but said their protest would continue until their demands are met.
Twitter Post
Sonam Wangchuk's message
AFTER 26 DAYS OF HUNGER DO I NEED TO PROVE MY SINCERITY !!!— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 24, 2026
Do please watch and help spread the word. Find the full 22 minutes video on my YouTube Channel: Sonam Wangchuk pic.twitter.com/6CO3tjZsSD