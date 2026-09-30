Abdul Samad sentenced to 13 years for 1988 Wayanad heist
India
38 years later, Abdul Samad, sentenced for his role in the 1988 Wayanad bank heist, has been sentenced to 13 years in jail.
The court's decision comes decades after Samad and his five-member gang broke into the Nallurnad Service Cooperative Bank, making off with nearly 1kg of gold and some cash.
Wayanad case prosecutors presented 40 witnesses
Most of Samad's accomplices were convicted way back in 1993, while another surrendered in 2017. Samad managed to evade arrest until October 2024.
In court, prosecutors brought forward a mountain of evidence, 40 witnesses and 166 documents, to finally close this chapter.