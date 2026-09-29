Rizwan writes to NCCIA, seeks clarification on ongoing investigation
What's the story
Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has written a letter to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), as per Cricinfo. The communication comes after the Lahore High Court's recent ruling in the case. In his letter, Rizwan expressed ignorance about the nature of the investigation and requested his mobile phone back from NCCIA. The device was seized on August 31 in England, a day after Pakistan's defeat at Lord's.
Court order
Lahore High Court's ruling against Rizwan
The Lahore High Court had earlier dismissed Rizwan's petition challenging the NCCIA's jurisdiction in this case.
The court directed Rizwan to cooperate with the agency but also instructed it not to harass or inconvenience him unnecessarily.
It also permitted Rizwan to approach a relevant jurisdictional court for the recovery of his mobile phone, which is still with the NCCIA.
Communication gap
Details of Rizwan's letter to NCCIA
Rizwan's letter to the NCCIA emphasizes that the agency has not contacted him to show compliance with the court's orders.
He specifically asked them to clarify in writing what incident they were investigating and when he should appear before them.
The letter also argued that his voluntary submission of his phone and subsequent behavior showed cooperation with their inquiry, but he expected reciprocal action from them, returning his phone and clarifying the nature of their investigation.
Legal representation
Background on the case and its developments
The letter marks a new development in the NCCIA's investigation into Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq.
This comes after Pakistan's defeat in the second Test match.
While Imam chose to fill out an agency questionnaire, Rizwan opted for legal counsel and challenged the agency's jurisdiction.
Although his bid to dismiss the case failed, Rizwan has kept his legal counsel and asked NCCIA to contact him in writing about any case-related matter.