Abhijeet Deepke's CJP protests over student suicides, demands Pradhan resign

Khattar warns against funding CJP

The crowd included some university students and local gig workers, with media almost matching their numbers.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar criticized CJP, warning that supporting or funding the party would be considered acting against the country's interests.

After a minor scuffle, organizers ended things ahead of schedule.

Deepke says more protests are coming to Pune and Delhi. He's determined to keep pushing for justice for students and their families.