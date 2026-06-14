Abhijeet Deepke's CJP protests over student suicides, demands Pradhan resign
On Saturday, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), founded by Abhijeet Deepke, held a protest near Amritsar's Golden Gate.
They demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down, following recent student suicides.
Deepke stressed this was about students' rights, not politics, but turnout was low and the rally wrapped up early.
Khattar warns against funding CJP
The crowd included some university students and local gig workers, with media almost matching their numbers.
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar criticized CJP, warning that supporting or funding the party would be considered acting against the country's interests.
After a minor scuffle, organizers ended things ahead of schedule.
Deepke says more protests are coming to Pune and Delhi. He's determined to keep pushing for justice for students and their families.