US-Iran deal to be signed today, says Trump; Iran disputes

Deal specifics

Proposed agreement includes 60-day ceasefire extension

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that while signing in the coming days was possible, caution was needed regarding any comments on the signing date due to hesitation from the other side. The proposed agreement, referred to as the Islamabad memorandum, includes a 60-day ceasefire extension for further negotiations. Under the terms, the US would ease some sanctions and lift restrictions on Iranian ports. In return, Iran would curb its nuclear program and allow enhanced inspections.