US-Iran deal to be signed today, says Trump; Iran disputes
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has announced that a peace deal with Iran will be signed on Sunday. The deal, if finalized, would end months of conflict and reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. Trump said the agreement would prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and improve US-Iran relations. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is open to all."
Signing details
Deal signing to be done virtually
Trump claimed that unlike President Barack Obama's deal, this one would be the "exact opposite" as it wouldn't involve direct financial transfers to Tehran. The signing of the deal is expected to be done virtually due to logistical reasons. Vice President JD Vance's schedule was cited as a reason for this decision. However, Iranian officials have cautioned that no final agreement has been reached yet.
Deal specifics
Proposed agreement includes 60-day ceasefire extension
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that while signing in the coming days was possible, caution was needed regarding any comments on the signing date due to hesitation from the other side. The proposed agreement, referred to as the Islamabad memorandum, includes a 60-day ceasefire extension for further negotiations. Under the terms, the US would ease some sanctions and lift restrictions on Iranian ports. In return, Iran would curb its nuclear program and allow enhanced inspections.
Mediation efforts
Pakistan's role in mediating negotiations
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi stressed that Tehran wouldn't accept any agreement that didn't meet its conditions. Reports acknowledge Pakistan's key role in mediating the negotiations between the US and Iran. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said both sides were close to concluding an agreement after months of mediation efforts. The proposed framework is expected to be discussed at the upcoming G7 summit in France, where Trump will meet leaders from Egypt, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.