'Violations will not be tolerated': Rubio responds to India's protest
What's the story
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has defended the US blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, following a protest from Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The protest was over recent attacks on commercial vessels that resulted in the deaths of Indian sailors. The US State Department said Rubio told Jaishankar that violations of the US/American blockade and the illicit transport of Iranian oil through the Strait of Hormuz "will not be tolerated."
Diplomatic tension
Jaishankar spoke to Rubio after summoning US diplomat twice
Jaishankar had spoken to Rubio after the Ministry of External Affairs summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks twice in less than 48 hours. The summons was over attacks on commercial vessels with Indian crew members off the coast of Oman. "Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India's strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners," Jaishankar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Security enforcement
'US naval presence is to maintain security'
Rubio reiterated that the US naval presence in the Strait of Hormuz is to maintain security and enforce its blockade against Iranian oil shipments. "The Secretary stressed that all commercial vessels should immediately comply with orders from US forces as they seek to uphold peace and security in the Strait," State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said. "Violations of the US blockade and the illicit transport of Iranian oil will not be tolerated," Pigott added.
Maritime security
Prime Minister Modi to raise matter with Trump
The deaths of Indian sailors have turned a distant geopolitical issue into a domestic political one for India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to discuss this matter with US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in France. The attacks on commercial shipping and the loss of Indian lives are expected to be key topics during their talks.
Diplomatic resolution
US, Iran nearing deal to end months-long conflict
The development comes as Washington and Tehran have indicated they are nearing a deal to end months of conflict in the Gulf. The proposed agreement could reopen the Strait of Hormuz and reduce tensions that have affected global shipping and energy markets. Trump has said the agreement would prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and improve US-Iran relations. However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that caution was needed regarding any comments on the signing date.