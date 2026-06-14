'Violations will not be tolerated': Rubio responds to India's protest

Security enforcement

'US naval presence is to maintain security'

Rubio reiterated that the US naval presence in the Strait of Hormuz is to maintain security and enforce its blockade against Iranian oil shipments. "The Secretary stressed that all commercial vessels should immediately comply with orders from US forces as they seek to uphold peace and security in the Strait," State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said. "Violations of the US blockade and the illicit transport of Iranian oil will not be tolerated," Pigott added.