Trump to meet Modi on sidelines of G7 summit
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G7 Summit in France next week, senior White House officials confirmed on Saturday. The summit is scheduled for June 16-17 in Evian, France. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since their last interaction in February 2025 in Washington, DC. Modi earlier said, "India's presence at the G7 reflects the trust our partners place in us and our growing global profile."
Trade talks
Likely discussion on India-US trade deal
While the details of the agenda are yet to be disclosed, it is likely that bilateral trade pact negotiations will be discussed. Senior US officials indicated that a trade deal might not be finalized during this meeting, but technical discussions will take place. An official said, "I think that the potential trade deal will come up. We've been having quite intensive negotiations with the Indians over the past year," while adding the deal will not be finalized during the meeting.
Official visit
PM Modi leaves for France, Slovakia
PM Modi left New Delhi on Saturday for a six-day official visit to France and Slovakia. He will attend the G7 summit in Evian on June 16-17. During his trip, he is also scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and make a state visit to Slovakia. This is the first time an Indian Prime Minister is visiting Slovakia since its independence.
Summit agenda
Trump's agenda at G7 summit
At the G7 summit, Trump plans to discuss issues of shared importance, such as economic growth and development, supply chain resilience, illegal migration, and artificial intelligence. He also intends to work on bolstering supply chain resilience for critical minerals required for advanced technologies. After the summit, he will attend a dinner at Versailles before returning to Washington.