Trump to meet Modi on sidelines of G7 summit

Trade talks

Likely discussion on India-US trade deal

While the details of the agenda are yet to be disclosed, it is likely that bilateral trade pact negotiations will be discussed. Senior US officials indicated that a trade deal might not be finalized during this meeting, but technical discussions will take place. An official said, "I think that the potential trade deal will come up. We've been having quite intensive negotiations with the Indians over the past year," while adding the deal will not be finalized during the meeting.