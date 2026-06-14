FIFA World Cup: Brazil held to 1-1 draw by Morocco

Tactical changes

Vinicius's goal lifts Brazil

Vinicius scored his 10th goal for Brazil in his 50th appearance, a much-needed boost for the team. He collected a ball from Guimaraes inside the area, cut inside, and unleashed a fierce strike past goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Lucas Paqueta almost saw Brazil go ahead in first-half stoppage time, but his acrobatic effort was tipped behind for a corner. Ancelotti made some tactical changes in the second half, bringing on Fabinho and Danilo to replace Casemiro and Ibanez. These substitutions helped Brazil take control of the game but they couldn't find a way past Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.