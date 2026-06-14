FIFA World Cup: Qatar hold Switzerland, earn first-ever point

Equalizer

Khoukhi's late equalizer stuns Switzerland

Despite being outclassed for long periods, Qatar managed to snatch an unlikely point in the dying moments of the match. Khoukhi scored a header from Homam El Amin's cross four minutes into injury time, sparking wild celebrations among Julen Lopetegui's squad. The goal came as a shock to Switzerland, who had been dominating the match and were on their way to topping Group B with two tougher tests ahead against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Canada.