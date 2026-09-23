Abhijeet Dipke calls Gyanesh Kumar 'enemy of India' on X
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), is calling out India's Election Commission (EC) for alleged internal drama.
After a news report claimed two Election Commissioners weren't properly informed about a major update to voter lists, Dipke accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of "Gyanesh Kumar isn't conducting elections, he is scripting them," on X and even called him "the enemy of India" on X.
Over 12cr draft voter names deleted
The big issue: more than 12 crore names were reportedly deleted from draft voter rolls across 30 states and union territories (UTs), about 12.4% of all voters, which Dipke says could sway tight election results.
The EC, though, insists every decision was made unanimously by all its members and that all decisions taken by the Election Commission (EC), including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, had the approval of all three election commissioners.
The debate has sparked fresh questions about how transparent and fair India's election process really is.