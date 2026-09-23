Abhijeet Dipke calls Gyanesh Kumar 'enemy of India' on X

The big issue: more than 12 crore names were reportedly deleted from draft voter rolls across 30 states and union territories (UTs), about 12.4% of all voters, which Dipke says could sway tight election results.

The EC, though, insists every decision was made unanimously by all its members and that all decisions taken by the Election Commission (EC), including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, had the approval of all three election commissioners.

The debate has sparked fresh questions about how transparent and fair India's election process really is.