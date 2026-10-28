Abhijeet Dipke calls out Indian government over social media censorship
The Indian government is under fire for allegedly censoring anti-government posts on social media.
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janata Party, called out this digital crackdown, saying that just deleting Instagram posts won't solve people's real problems. It only quiets their voices.
He pointed out that these issues go way beyond what's posted online.
Delhi High Court probes Section 69A
This debate has landed in the Delhi High Court after an Instagram account was suspended following a protest.
The legal spotlight is now on Section 69A of the IT Act, with critics arguing that blocking conversations about youth unemployment and governance misses the bigger picture.
The court has asked both the government and Meta for answers, with a hearing set for November 6, putting India's free speech rights right at center stage.