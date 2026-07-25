Abhijeet Dipke celebrates education minister resignation as 36-day protests' win
India
At Delhi's Jantar Mantar, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke celebrated the education minister's resignation as a win for the 36-day student-led protests.
He thanked students and volunteers, but also reminded everyone not to put anyone, including himself, on a pedestal, saying, "The country has been ruined because of making one person a hero."
Sonam Wangchuk not mentioned by Dipke
Notably, Dipke didn't mention Sonam Wangchuk, the Ladakh educationist whose 26-day hunger strike sparked national attention and helped turn the protests into a mass movement.
Wangchuk ended his fast after assurances from ministers, but his absence from Dipke's speech has raised questions about recognizing everyone's contributions.