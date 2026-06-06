Abhijeet Dipke challenges communal politics, questions jobs at Jantar Mantar
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), spoke out at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday, challenging the Hindu-Muslim divide and questioning who has actually gained from communal politics over the past decade.
He also pointedly asked if any jobs have come out of this kind of politics.
During his speech (delivered while holding Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's autobiography), symbols like the tricolor and Ambedkar's portrait were front and center.
Dipke highlights youth fear, audience chants
Dipke shared how fear keeps many young people silent, mentioning that even his own family worried about him returning to India.
"But this is not a fear that just my mother has; in this country, whichever child, student, youth will speak on politics, will speak against this government, their mother fears they will be thrown behind bars," he told the gathering, who responded with inclusive chants like Jai Bhim and Inquilab Zindabad.
The event saw some tension when a smaller group accused CJP of trying to spark a Gen Z-led regime change in India, similar to movements in neighboring countries.