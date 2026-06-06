Abhijeet Dipke challenges communal politics, questions jobs at Jantar Mantar

Dipke highlights youth fear, audience chants

Dipke shared how fear keeps many young people silent, mentioning that even his own family worried about him returning to India.

"But this is not a fear that just my mother has; in this country, whichever child, student, youth will speak on politics, will speak against this government, their mother fears they will be thrown behind bars," he told the gathering, who responded with inclusive chants like Jai Bhim and Inquilab Zindabad.

The event saw some tension when a smaller group accused CJP of trying to spark a Gen Z-led regime change in India, similar to movements in neighboring countries.