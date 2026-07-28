Abhijeet Dipke CJP founder receives marriage proposals after NEET protests
India
Abhijeet Dipke, the 30-year-old founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has been getting a wave of marriage proposals after leading protests against the alleged NEET paper leak.
His parents noticed people showing interest even before the protests, but things really picked up after he became the public face of the movement.
CJP sticks to education reforms
Dipke's mother shared that they talked about marriage while he was in Boston, but he didn't seem too keen. The family will revisit the topic when he's back.
Meanwhile, CJP isn't letting personal buzz distract them. They're sticking to their push for education reforms and more grassroots activism, with no plans to jump into elections just yet.