Abhijeet Dipke claims undercover cops surround place before Delhi protest

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), claims the place he is staying at has been surrounded by undercover cops from all sides and is being kept under constant surveillance.

He shared this on X as his party gets ready for its "Lehra Do Tiranga" protest at Central Park, Delhi, set for October 16.

The CJP is rallying supporters to join peacefully with the national flag, aiming its protest at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.