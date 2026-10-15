Abhijeet Dipke claims undercover cops surround place before Delhi protest
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), claims the place he is staying at has been surrounded by undercover cops from all sides and is being kept under constant surveillance.
He shared this on X as his party gets ready for its "Lehra Do Tiranga" protest at Central Park, Delhi, set for October 16.
The CJP is rallying supporters to join peacefully with the national flag, aiming its protest at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Delhi Police ban Connaught Place gatherings
To keep things in check, Delhi Police have banned public gatherings around Connaught Place by a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
Central Park will also be closed for two days, citing administrative reasons, so anyone breaking these rules could face legal trouble.
All eyes are now on how the protest unfolds with these strict measures in place.