Abhijeet Dipke demands Dharmendra Pradhan resignation at Jantar Mantar
India
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, led an all-night sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign over the alleged NEET paper leak.
Even after police asked them to leave by 5pm protesters stayed and called for public support.
Demands NEET cancelation and ₹1Cr compensation
Dipke asked for the NEET exam to be canceled, ₹1 crore compensation for families of students lost to suicide, and basic amenities like water restored at the protest site.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk joined in and announced a hunger strike starting June 27 if Pradhan did not step down.
Dipke emphasized keeping things peaceful and urged NEET re-exam aspirants to join after their test.