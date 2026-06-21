Abhijeet Dipke demands Dharmendra Pradhan resignation at Jantar Mantar

Demands NEET cancelation and ₹1Cr compensation

Dipke asked for the NEET exam to be canceled, ₹1 crore compensation for families of students lost to suicide, and basic amenities like water restored at the protest site.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk joined in and announced a hunger strike starting June 27 if Pradhan did not step down.

Dipke emphasized keeping things peaceful and urged NEET re-exam aspirants to join after their test.