PM Modi leads International Day of Yoga celebrations in Kolkata
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national celebration of the 12th International Day of Yoga at Kolkata's iconic Red Road on Sunday. The theme for this year's event was "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," which emphasizes yoga's role in promoting healthy and active living across all age groups. The global observance highlights yoga's importance in ensuring vitality and wellness for people of all ages.
Artistic homage
Sand animation on yoga by renowned artist
To mark the occasion, renowned sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo created a special sand animation at his studio in Puri, Odisha. The artwork was completed in around 30 minutes and highlighted this year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing." It also featured a depiction of PM Modi practicing yoga, symbolizing the global movement toward adopting yoga as a way of life for health and wellness across generations.
Global celebration
Significance of International Day of Yoga
Yoga, rooted in India's ancient traditions, has become a global movement for physical, mental, and emotional well-being. The United Nations recognized 21 June as the International Day of Yoga in 2014 on a proposal by PM Modi at the UN's 69th session. Supported by 175 member states, the first observance was held on June 21, 2015.
Twitter Post
PM Modi's post on International Day of Yoga
From physical wellness to inner peace, yoga enriches every aspect of life. Delighted to join this year’s celebrations in Kolkata. https://t.co/75UZECw8JR— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2026