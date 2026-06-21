PM Modi leads International Day of Yoga celebrations in Kolkata

Artistic homage

Sand animation on yoga by renowned artist

To mark the occasion, renowned sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo created a special sand animation at his studio in Puri, Odisha. The artwork was completed in around 30 minutes and highlighted this year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing." It also featured a depiction of PM Modi practicing yoga, symbolizing the global movement toward adopting yoga as a way of life for health and wellness across generations.