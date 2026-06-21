FIFA World Cup: Germany beat Ivory Coast, seal knockout berth

Match details

Undav's heroics secure Germany's place in knockout stage

Undav, who came on as a substitute in the 60th minute, turned the game around for Germany. He scored his first goal in the 68th minute with a volley off Nadiem Amiri's cross. His second goal came from Felix Nmecha's pass, sealing Germany's place in the knockout stage with one match still to go. This win puts them alongside USA and Mexico in advancing beyond Group E.