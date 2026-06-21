Over 22L students to appear for NEET-UG re-exam today

Exam logistics

Comprehensive arrangements for NEET re-exam

The NTA has made "comprehensive arrangements" for the NEET re-exam across 5,440 centers in India and 14 centers abroad. The exam will be conducted in English and 12 Indian languages, with more than 95,000 examination rooms equipped with CCTV cameras. A total of 1,38,560 CCTV cameras have been installed and monitored virtually at different levels. To prevent electronic malpractice during the test, a whopping 51,311 jammers have been deployed by the agency.