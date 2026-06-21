Pakistan has stated the meetings will begin on Sunday

Iran negotiators, Vance head for Switzerland; Lebanon fighting continues

By Snehil Singh 08:12 am Jun 21, 202608:12 am

What's the story

A high-level Iranian delegation has arrived in Switzerland for peace talks with the United States. The team is led by chief negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi among other senior officials. The discussions come after a 60-day ceasefire agreement between the two nations, brokered by Pakistan. However, tensions remain high as fighting continues in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah. Simultaneously, US Vice President JD Vance departed Washington for meetings that Pakistan said would begin on Sunday.