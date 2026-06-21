Iran negotiators, Vance head for Switzerland; Lebanon fighting continues
What's the story
A high-level Iranian delegation has arrived in Switzerland for peace talks with the United States. The team is led by chief negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi among other senior officials. The discussions come after a 60-day ceasefire agreement between the two nations, brokered by Pakistan. However, tensions remain high as fighting continues in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah. Simultaneously, US Vice President JD Vance departed Washington for meetings that Pakistan said would begin on Sunday.
Tensions escalated
Iran closes Strait of Hormuz amid US talks
Despite the ceasefire, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has declared the Strait of Hormuz closed. The strait is a major shipping route for global oil and gas supplies. The IRGC warned that ships would be at risk if they approached the waterway, citing Israeli actions in Lebanon and US violations of ceasefire commitments as reasons for their decision.
Shipping security
US Central Command reports merchant ships passing through Strait
Meanwhile, the US Central Command has reported that 55 merchant ships passed through the Strait on Saturday, carrying cargo and over 17 million barrels of oil. President Donald Trump has assured that no toll will be charged for passage through the Strait during the ceasefire unless peace talks fail. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei's adviser Mohammad Mokhber accused the US of not implementing its ceasefire commitments in Lebanon.
Ceasefire optimism
Israeli strikes kill 20 Lebanese after truce takes effect
US Vice President JD Vance left for Switzerland after 4:00pm ET on Saturday. He expressed confidence that the ceasefire would hold and hoped for progress on nuclear issues during talks. However, Lebanese Civil Defense reported 20 deaths from Israeli strikes in Lebanon shortly after a truce took effect. Israel admitted to responding to Hezbollah attacks while maintaining its military presence in occupied Lebanese territory.
Casualty figures
Explosions continue to be heard in northern Israel
Lebanon's health ministry has reported 4,057 deaths from Israeli attacks since March 2, shortly after the US-Israel launched attacks on Iran. Israeli authorities confirm at least 36 deaths in fighting with Hezbollah. Despite the ceasefire agreement, explosions continue to be heard in northern Israel. A resident expressed hope for better days despite ongoing violence, Reuters reported.