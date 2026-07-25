Abhijeet Dipke falls after Dharmendra Pradhan resigns over NEET leak
India
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), briefly fell on stage in Delhi right after hearing that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had resigned over the NEET paper leak scandal.
Clips of Dipke dropping to his knees and hitting the stage in excitement quickly went viral.
CJP demands 1cr, police accountability
Dipke declared the resignation a victory, but said CJP will keep protesting until families of students who died by suicide get ₹1 crore compensation, and police officers accused of misconduct recently face action.
Meanwhile, a new bill is in the works to toughen punishments for paper leaks, with a minimum of seven years in jail and a ₹10 crore fine.