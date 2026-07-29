Abhijeet Dipke flooded with marriage proposals, mother claims
What's the story
Anita Dipke, the mother of 26-year-old activist and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, has revealed that her son has been receiving marriage proposals for the past two years. However, she said he has turned them down, as he wants to finish his studies and become financially independent first. "Marriage proposals have been coming for him for some time now," Anita said.
Health update
Dipke leading CJP's campaign against alleged police action
Dipke is currently recovering from typhoid while continuing to lead the CJP's campaign against alleged police action on student protesters.
He recently took to X to allege that students are still being harassed by police despite government assurances.
"If the harassment of students at the hands of the police continues, the Cockroach Janta Party will respond with a massive peaceful protest soon," he said.
Protest aftermath
CJP ends 36-day protest after Centre agrees to some demands
The CJP had recently ended a 36-day protest at Jantar Mantar after the Centre accepted some of its key demands.
These included the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and withdrawal of FIRs against protesters.
However, the party now demands immediate release of arrested protesters and a written assurance that no fresh FIRs will be registered following reports that several people were detained in many states in connecting with student-led protests.
Protest threat
Release protesters with no criminal record: SC
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered that no coercive action be taken against the protesters of the CJP in Delhi and other states.
However, the court clarified that this protection does not extend to persons with a criminal record.
The court also directed the immediate release of minors detained during these protests.
It also directed that digital personal data of protesters should not be brought into the public domain.