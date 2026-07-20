Abhijeet Dipke has been picked up by police: CJP
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has claimed that its founder Abhijeet Dipke has been picked up by the police from Jantar Mantar. "We request all MPs to immediately stand in support of students on the streets," CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said in a post on X. "The police is brutally cracking down and beating up peaceful protesters," he added.
Protest demands
Delhi Police resorted to using tear gas shells
The Delhi Police resorted to using tear gas shells near Shastri Bhawan on Monday as protesters tried to breach security barricades.
They also resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse protesters.
The protesters had planned to march to Parliament but were stopped by police barricades at several locations, including near Constitution Club and Press Club of India.
The police claim no permission for the march was given and imposed heavy security measures across central Delhi.
Hunger strike
CJP claimed government had reached out for talks
The action comes even after the CJP claimed that the government had reached out for talks in the morning and that Das and Ashutosh Ranka were on their way to meet Union minister JP Nadda.
Das claimed that after waiting for more than two hours, they were able to meet Nadda for "10 minutes."
"While we submit a written letter with our demands, he has assured us that he will meanwhile speak internally....There is news of mass detention etc."
Demands
Demands by CJP
The CJP is demanding accountability from the government for its failures in the education system.
They also seek a ₹1 crore relief for families of students who have died by suicide and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the protest last month, has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28, demanding the resignation of Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak and calling for wider reforms in the education system.
Sonam
Dipke ends fast
On Saturday, Wangchuk was forcibly taken away by police to the hospital amid health concerns.
After he was taken away, Dipke announced an indefinite hunger strike, which ended on Monday after Wangchuk appealed to him to conserve his strength and continue participating in the ongoing protest.
Wangchuk also appealed to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital to release him, even if temporarily, to join the 'Sansad Chalo' march to Parliament.
He said he was feeling "very fine" and his health parameters were normal.