Abhijeet Dipke joins 1,500 Lucknow protesters demanding Dharmendra Pradhan resign

Dipke urges peaceful Jantar Mantar mobilization

Dipke encouraged everyone to keep things peaceful and get ready for a bigger protest at Jantar Mantar on June 20, saying, "We will continue the protest until the education minister resigns. I only want to appeal to the students to continue peaceful protest and join the mass mobilization at Jantar Mantar on June 20."

Some guardians and elders joined in too, worried that even major exams like CBSE Class 12 are being affected.

Despite intelligence inputs that around 10,000 people could reach Lucknow and the deployment of around 1,500 police personnel, about 1,500 showed up, but the message was clear: students want real change.