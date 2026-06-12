Difference makers: Players set to define FIFA World Cup 2026

Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal

41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is also gearing up for what could be his last appearance on football's biggest stage. The Portuguese superstar will appear in a record sixth World Cup and is determined to win the one major trophy missing from his collection. Despite doubts about his role at 41 years of age, Ronaldo's leadership, experience and goal-scoring prowess will aid Portugal. Ronaldo has been involved in 10 World Cup goals. From 22 matches, he owns 8 goals and 2 assists.