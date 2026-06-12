Difference makers: Players set to define FIFA World Cup 2026
What's the story
The FIFA World Cup 2026 has kicked off with co-hosts Mexico beating South Africa 2-0 in the tournament's Group A opener. The tournament will feature a record 48 teams and 104 matches at 16 venues across North America. This edition promises to be the biggest and most ambitious World Cup ever staged. As fans gear up for a month of unforgettable action, all eyes will be on the players who could define this tournament.
Messi
Lionel Messi - Argentina
At 38 years old, Lionel Messi is expected to play his last World Cup. Messi is appearing in his 6th World Cup. He played in the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions respectively. He was a runner-up in 2014 and then won the 2022 edition. With 26 appearances, Messi is the highest capped player in the tournament's history. Messi has scored the most number of goals (13) for Argentina. He also owns 8 assists.
Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal
41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is also gearing up for what could be his last appearance on football's biggest stage. The Portuguese superstar will appear in a record sixth World Cup and is determined to win the one major trophy missing from his collection. Despite doubts about his role at 41 years of age, Ronaldo's leadership, experience and goal-scoring prowess will aid Portugal. Ronaldo has been involved in 10 World Cup goals. From 22 matches, he owns 8 goals and 2 assists.
Young talent
Lamine Yamal - Spain
Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal heads into the tournament after a sensational 2025-26 season. Yamal managed 24 goals and 18 assists for Barcelona across all competitions. Spain are among the favorites to lift the trophy and Yamal's creativity, flair and finishing ability could make him one of the breakout stars of this competition. Yamal played a massive role in helping Spain win the European Championships in 2024. He has made 25 appearances for Spain, scoring six goals.
Team leader
Kylian Mbappe - France
France came close to World Cup glory in 2022 and once again enter the tournament among the leading contenders. At the heart of their ambitions is Kylian Mbappe, who had a defining 2022 campaign. Before that, Mbappe helped France win the 2018 edition of the World Cup. Mbappee has made 14 World Cup appearances, scoring 12 goals. He was the top scorer at the 2022 World Cup with eight goals, including a hat-trick in the final against Argentina.
Team reliance
Harry Kane - England
England's wait for a second World Cup title stretches back to 1966, but hopes remain high heading into 2026. Harry Kane continues to lead the line and is one of the most reliable goal scorers in world football. Kane had a defining 2025-26 season with Bayern Munich. He scored a whopping 61 goals and made 7 assists. England skipper Kane owns 8 World Cup goals from 11 appearances. Overall, he owns 79 goals for England across all competitions.
Information
Casemiro - Brazil
Brazil midfielder Casemiro will be keen to work his magic. Casemiro, who left Manchester United after a four-year tenure, was a standout performer for the Red Devils in the 2025-26 season. He will now hope to bring his wisdom into play and help Brazil.