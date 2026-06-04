Cristiano Ronaldo at the FIFA World Cup: Decoding his stats

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the last campaign for football great - Cristiano Ronaldo . Ronaldo, aged 41, comes into the global tournament, hoping to win the same for the first time with Portugal. He will be hungry to help his side perform well. Ahead of the tournament in USA, Canada and Mexico, we decode Ronaldo's World Cup stats.

Ronaldo Ronaldo is appearing in his 6th World Cup Ronaldo is appearing in his 6th World Cup. He played in the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions respectively. He is the 5th-highest in terms of matches at the World Cup. Ronaldo, who owns 22 appearances, is only behind the likes of Lionel Messi (26), Lothar Matthäus (25), Miroslav Klose (24), and Paolo Maldini (23).

Information Ronaldo is involved in 10 World Cup goals Ronaldo has been involved in 10 World Cup goals. From 22 matches, he owns 8 goals and 2 assists. Notably, three of his goals have penalties. He has scored one free-kick goal with three coming from inside the box and one from outside the box.

Advertisement