Kylian Mbappe at the FIFA World Cup: Decoding his stats

Records

Mbappe owns these massive World Cup records

In 2018, Mbappe became the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since Pele in 1958. In 2022, he bagged the first hat-trick in a World Cup final since Geoff Hurst in 1966. He became the fifth player to score in two finals and only the second to score in consecutive finals, after Brazilian striker Vavá did so in 1958 and 1962.