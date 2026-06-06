Kylian Mbappe at the FIFA World Cup: Decoding his stats
What's the story
France football team superstar Kylian Mbappe will be one of the massive names in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. Mbappe comes into the tournament following a heartbreaking defeat in the 2022 final on penalties against Argentina. Before that, he helped France win the 2018 event. Real Madrid forward Mbappe presents his side a serious chance of maintaining their supremacy. We decode his stats.
Mbappe
Mbappe owns 12 goals across two World Cup editions
Mbappe played in the 2018 and 2022 editions respectively. He has made 14 appearances, scoring 12 goals. Mbappe scored four goals at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He helped France win their second world title, scoring a goal in the final against Croatia. He was the top scorer at the 2022 World Cup with eight goals, including a hat-trick in the final against Argentina.
Records
Mbappe owns these massive World Cup records
In 2018, Mbappe became the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since Pele in 1958. In 2022, he bagged the first hat-trick in a World Cup final since Geoff Hurst in 1966. He became the fifth player to score in two finals and only the second to score in consecutive finals, after Brazilian striker Vavá did so in 1958 and 1962.
Scorer
2nd-highest scorer for France
Mbappe is the 2nd-highest scorer for France at the World Cup (12). He is only behind Just Fontaine, who scored 13 goals. Overall, he is only behind the likes of Germany's Miroslav Klose (16), Brazil's Ronaldo (15), Germany's Gerd Muller (14), France's Fontaine and Argentina's Lionel Messi (13 each) in terms of goals. Mbappe is level with Pele at the moment.
Do you know?
Mbappe has bagged these individual awards
Mbappe won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot in 2022 after bagging 8 goals. Before that, he was adjudged the FIFA World Cup Young Player Award in 2018.