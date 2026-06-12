Ready to embrace pressure of home World Cup, says Sciver-Brunt

Match dynamics

Sri Lanka's Athapaththu on England's home advantage

Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Athapaththu, who is playing her 10th T20 World Cup, also acknowledged the pressure on the home side. She said, "We are coming in with the underdog tag because we need to earn something." Athapaththu added that while they don't have much pressure, England does because of their home conditions and high expectations for this first game.