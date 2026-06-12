Ready to embrace pressure of home World Cup, says Sciver-Brunt
What's the story
Ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener against Sri Lanka, England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has said that her team is ready to embrace the pressure of hosting the tournament. The match will be played at Edgbaston on Friday. Sciver-Brunt, who recently made a half-century in a warm-up match against India, said she is prepared for the challenge ahead.
Pressure perspective
Sciver-Brunt feels the pressure is a privilege
Sciver-Brunt acknowledged the added pressure of being the host nation and leading England into their first home World Cup. "There's extra pressure from everywhere... We're sat here feeling that pressure as a privilege," she said at a press conference. The captain stressed on the importance of staying composed despite external pressures, adding that they are in a privileged position to feel this way.
Match dynamics
Sri Lanka's Athapaththu on England's home advantage
Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Athapaththu, who is playing her 10th T20 World Cup, also acknowledged the pressure on the home side. She said, "We are coming in with the underdog tag because we need to earn something." Athapaththu added that while they don't have much pressure, England does because of their home conditions and high expectations for this first game.
Team dynamics
Sciver-Brunt tight-lipped about England's XI
Sciver-Brunt was tight-lipped about England's XI, given the competition within the squad after a couple of T20I series against New Zealand and India. The lineup that beat India in a warm-up match on Wednesday gives room to shuffle players around in upper- and middle-orders. Sciver-Brunt praised Amy Jones for her balance at the top of order with Danni Wyatt-Hodge, considering her experience against different types of bowling.
Team composition
Will England include 3 left-arm spinners?
England's squad for the home T20 World Cup features three left-arm spinners: Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, and uncapped 18-year-old Tilly Corteen-Coleman. Smith has been a standout performer this summer, even topping the ICC's T20I bowling charts. However, Sciver-Brunt was skeptical about including all three in the same match due to team balance considerations.