The investigation marks its first anniversary soon

Air India 171 crash report likely in 2 months

By Snehil Singh 09:00 am Jun 12, 202609:00 am

What's the story

The final report of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) probe into the Air India flight AI-171 crash will likely take another two months, sources tracking the investigation told India Today. The investigation, which marks its first anniversary on Friday, is said to be on track, with all findings eventually to be made public. "Nothing will be kept in the dark. All details will be brought into the public domain," a source was quoted as saying.