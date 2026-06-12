Trump says Khamenei approved peace deal, Tehran disputes claim

Negotiation status

Iran has not reached final decision regarding agreement

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei clarified that no deal has been finalised yet. "Most of the text had already been finalised, but the Americans kept changing their positions," he said. He emphasized that Iran does not compromise on its red lines and has not reached a final decision regarding an agreement. The peace deal under negotiation aims to open the Strait of Hormuz and lift the US blockade.