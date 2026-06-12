FIFA World Cup, 10-man Mexico beat 9-man South Africa: Stats
What's the story
Mexico started their joint-hosted FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on a high note, defeating South Africa 2-0 in the opening match. The game was marred by three red cards, with South Africa's Yaya Sithole receiving a straight red card. Despite the early setback, Mexico's Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez scored to secure a comfortable victory at the Azteca Stadium. Here are further details and stats.
Match highlights
Quinones and Jimenez score for Mexico
Quinones opened the scoring for Mexico in the ninth minute, capitalizing on a mistake by Sithole. Jimenez then doubled their lead with a header from Roberto Alvarado's cross in the second half. The match was not without controversy as VAR intervened to send off South Africa substitute Thembo Zwane for slapping Alvarado's face while contesting for the ball.
Game analysis
South Africa fail to pose a threat
South Africa struggled to pose a threat throughout the match, with Mexico dominating possession and chances. Jimenez was denied twice by South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams in the first half. Quinones also hit the post as Mexico looked set for a comfortable victory even before Sithole's red card. The match saw some controversial decisions from referee Wilton Sampaio, including sending off Mexico defender Cesar Montes for stopping a South African counter-attack on the edge of the box.
Opening events
Shakira-Burna Boy show, new rules in focus
Before the match, Shakira and Burna Boy performed at the Azteca Stadium. During the second ceremony, the US flag was booed by fans as flags of all 48 participating nations were displayed. The opening match also witnessed new rules in action, such as a five-second rule to speed up play and prevent time-wasting. Substitutions were also made quicker with players sprinting off the pitch when replaced.
Information
Here are the match stats
From 16 attempts, Mexico managed 4 shots on target. South Africa had 2 shots on target from three attempts. Co-hosts Mexico had 20 touches in the opposition box with South Africa managing just two. Mexico also had 60.5% ball possession and completed 467 passes.
Records
Red cards! Here are the unique records
As per Opta, the three red cards awarded in the ongoing tournament's opener is already closing in on the overall tally at the 2022 World Cup where only four red cards were shown in 64 games overall. South Africa became the first team to receive two red cards in a FIFA World Cup match since 2006. Both Portugal and Netherlands had two players sent off in their Round of 16 clash.
Do you know?
Mexico's Gilberto Mora makes history
Mexico's Gilberto Mora became the first player born after the 2006 FIFA World Cup final to appear in a World Cup match. As per Squawka, at 17 years and 240 days, Mora is now the youngest ever Mexican and the youngest ever North American player to appear at the World Cup.
Books
Mexico's Quinones enters World Cup record books for Mexico
Mexico's Quinones is now the first player from a CONCACAF nation to score the opening goal at a FIFA World Cup tournament. Meanwhile, his strike is Mexico's earliest goal in a World Cup game since Rafael Marquez vs. Argentina in 2006. Quinones' strike after nine minutes is also the earliest goal in the opening game of a World Cup tournament since Philipp Lahm for Germany versus Costa Rica in 2006 (6 minutes).
Twitter Post
Win!
Co-hosts off to a winning start! 🇲🇽#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 11, 2026