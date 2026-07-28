Abhijeet Dipke juggling CJP, NEET protests and typhoid recovery
Abhijeet Dipke, who started the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and became known for leading NEET paper leak protests, is juggling a lot right now.
While his activism has brought him plenty of marriage proposals (even before the protests), his family hopes he will settle down by December or January, but they are letting him decide.
For now, he is focused on recovering from typhoid.
Abhijeet Dipke's family relocated to Konkan
Launching CJP put Abhijeet's family under real stress: they even had to move to Konkan for two weeks due to threats.
His mother shared that his decision to start a party came as a surprise at home.
Despite being shy as a kid, Abhijeet's compassion stands out; he has helped homeless families during tough times, but he has also faced attacks during protests.
Even with these challenges, he remains committed to fighting for justice.