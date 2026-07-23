Abhijeet Dipke misses protest, returns to denounce government over leaks

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), had to sit out Thursday morning's protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar because he was down with a fever and body aches.

He shared on social media that he needed rest after pushing through earlier protests with painkillers.

Still, by evening, Dipke was back at the protest, where he called out the government for not stopping exam paper leaks and accused them of protecting Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying these leaks have cost young lives.