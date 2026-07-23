How Tilak Varma has fared in away T20Is: Key stats
What's the story
After the Ireland and England tours, India are set to face Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I at Harare Sports Club. While Shreyas Iyer hopes to end India's winless streak, his deputy Tilak Varma will continue with his versatile middle-order role. Tilak capped off India's disastrous England tour with a half-century in the final T20I in Southampton, though in a losing cause.
Career
A look at his career
Tilak has emerged as one of the most dependable batters in T20Is of late. The left-handed dasher can both anchor and accelerate the innings as per the situation.
As of now, he has scored 1,568 runs from 56 T20Is at an average of 42.37. His tally includes a strike rate of 143.85, two tons, and eight half-centuries.
Breakdown
Breakdown of runs: Home vs away
The majority of Tilak's T20I runs have come away from home (the opposition's home).
In 23 away games, the left-handed batter has scored 661 runs at an average of 38.8 (SR: 152.3). Both his two centuries have come overseas.
Meanwhile, Tilak has 578 runs from 21 home T20Is at an average of 41.28. His strike rate at home is 140.63.
Information
Numbers outside Asia
According to ESPNcricinfo, Tilak has a strike rate of 152.07 outside Asia in T20Is. His two tons came in South Africa, where he averages 77.25 and has a strike rate of 190.74.
Information
Performance on recent tours
On India's tours to Ireland and England, Tilak scored just 178 runs from seven T20Is at an average of 29.66. His strike rate was down to 131.85. Tilak scored two half-centuries - 55 (46) vs Ireland in Belfast and 53 (25) vs England in Southampton.