How Ishan Kishan has fared in away T20Is: Stats
What's the story
India would hope to end their winless streak when they face Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I at Harare Sports Club. While Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma will open the innings for India, Ishan Kishan will likely retain his No. 3 spot. The left-handed batter, who has been in fine form this year, would want to regain his Midas touch in India's extended away leg.
Numbers
A look at his career
Ishan, who returned to the T20I setup ahead of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, has been impressive in the format.
In 52 matches, he has racked up 1,463 runs at an average of over 28. His strike rate in T20Is reads 145.57.
Ishan, who can rapidly shift gears, has a ton and 11 half-centuries to his name.
Breakdown
Breakdown: Home vs away
The majority of Ishan's T20I runs have come at home.
In 34 home games, the left-handed dasher has scored 1,100 runs at an average of 32.35. His strike rate is over 152.35 in home conditions.
However, Ishan's strike rate falls to 122.07 overseas. His away run tally in the format reads 271 runs from 15 matches at 19.35, including a solitary half-century.
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Numbers outside Asia
According to ESPNcricinfo, Ishan's T20I strike rate plunges even further outside Asia. In 15 such games, the 28-year-old has scored 262 runs at a strike rate of 118.55. His average reads 17.46.
Information
Performance on recent tours
On India's recent tours to Ireland and England, Ishan scored just 135 runs from seven T20Is at an average of 19.28. His strike rate was down to 125. While Ishan scored a 40-ball 49 against England in Manchester, his only half-century came in Southampton.