Government ready for detailed discussion on paper leaks: Nadda
What's the story
The central government has expressed its willingness to hold a detailed discussion in Parliament over the ongoing protests and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak. Addressing the media, Union Health Minister and Rajya Sabha Leader of the House, JP Nadda, urged people not to politicize this issue. He said the central government has, in fact, been wanting to discuss the matter in Parliament.
Call for dialogue
We are open to discussions, says Nadda
"Short-duration discussion, long-duration discussion...you (opposition) decide how much time you want to take. The government is ready for discussion and the opposition should keep this in mind and should not change the goalpost."
"We should think about how we can solve this problem and...Parliament is the most appropriate forum where we can think about it deeply. The opposition should decide the duration and every aspect should be discussed in it and we should come up with a concrete policy."
Parliamentary deadlock
Opposition demands discussion under adjournment motion
He also addressed the speech earlier made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that there had been 152 examination paper leaks in the last decade without a single conviction.
Nadda asked why he is being "selective" in the questions raised.
He cited examples of paper leaks in several states during the Congress rule, saying, "I'd like to ask...Rahul Gandhi, why are you so selective?"
"This clearly shows...your objective is not the welfare of students or improving the quality of education."
Nadda
Nadda gives examples
"If I talk about the paper leak in the Service Selection Board examination in Jammu and Kashmir, where the government is of the Congress and the National Conference. Similarly, in Himachal Pradesh, the paper leak happened in Himachal Pradesh School Examination Board...Similarly, in Jharkhand, Hindi and Science papers were leaked in JAC...In Telangana, the language paper was leaked in SSC, and there too the government is supported by the Congress Party and CPI," he said.
CJP
Nadda on CJP meeting
Regarding his meetings with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Nadda said discussions took place in a cordial atmosphere and that the CJP delegation had submitted its demands in writing.
"We listened to their views very calmly. I suggested that they submit their points in writing, and they have done so. I also told them that we are ready for discussions whenever they want," he said.
He also clarified that no meeting took place on Wednesday.
Symbolic protest
Opposition MPs wear black to protest
The government had earlier agreed to discuss these matters if Parliament were in order, but no such discussions took place as both houses were adjourned till 11:00am on July 23.
Outside the Parliament, opposition MPs wore black to protest against the government's handling of student protests and its refusal to remove Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.