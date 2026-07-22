Will Shreyas Iyer break his winless streak in T20Is? Stats

Iyer took over from Suryakumar Yadav, the ICC T20 World Cup-winning skipper, as India's new T20I captain ahead of the Ireland series.

His very first encounter was historic for all the wrong reasons. India suffered their first-ever international defeat to Ireland.

Ireland routed India 2-0 thereafter before the Men in Blue lost four of the five T20Is in England. The series opener got abandoned.