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Will Shreyas Iyer break his winless streak in T20Is? Stats
Iyer is yet to win his maiden T20I as captain (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Will Shreyas Iyer break his winless streak in T20Is? Stats

By Parth Dhall
Jul 22, 2026
08:33 pm
What's the story

India would hope to end their winless streak in the shortest format when they face Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I at Harare Sports Club on July 23. Under Shreyas Iyer, India suffered a 0-2 series defeat against Ireland and a 0-4 loss to England. They have been winless since lifting the ICC T20 World Cup trophy. Here's how skipper Iyer has fared so far.

Captaincy

Horrific start as T20I captain

Iyer took over from Suryakumar Yadav, the ICC T20 World Cup-winning skipper, as India's new T20I captain ahead of the Ireland series.

His very first encounter was historic for all the wrong reasons. India suffered their first-ever international defeat to Ireland.

Ireland routed India 2-0 thereafter before the Men in Blue lost four of the five T20Is in England. The series opener got abandoned.

Defeats

Dramatic fall as PBKS skipper

Even before taking over the reins of India's T20I side, Iyer saw a dramatic fall as Punjab Kings' skipper in IPL 2026.

Under him, the Kings were unbeaten in their first seven games. However, the stellar run was followed by six successive defeats.

PBKS finally won their final league encounter, but that wasn't enough for playoff qualification.

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Information

Numbers as captain since April 25 

PBKS' seven-match unbeaten streak in IPL 2026 culminated on April 25. Iyer, the skipper, has lost 12 of his next 14 T20s. PBKS lost six of their next seven games (won one), and India lost six of their seven T20Is (NR: 1).

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Records

Unwanted records for Iyer

Iyer is now the only Indian captain to go winless in their first seven T20Is in charge. He joined Brendan Taylor, Elton Chigumbura, and Thisara Perera on the overall tally.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Iyer now has the most defeats for an India captain in internationals before their first win. He is also the first Indian captain to suffer more than two defeats before their first win in T20Is.

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