Samsung's One UI 9 is finally here: What has changed?
What's the story
Samsung has officially launched the stable version of its One UI 9 software, starting with the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, and Galaxy Z Flip8. The new update is based on Android 17 and comes with a host of new features including advanced AI tools, enhanced customization controls, improved accessibility options as well as security features.
AI features
One UI 9 introduces AI tools like Now Nudge
One UI 9 brings a host of new AI capabilities, including Now Nudge, which analyzes supported conversations to suggest relevant next steps.
These could be checking a schedule or saving a location.
The update also expands the Now Brief feature with customizable cards and personalized recommendations, while the Gemini Intelligence feature enables connected actions across over 40 apps and services.
User experience
Other notable features of One UI 9
The updated Quick Panel in One UI 9 gives users more control over its layout, allowing them to resize and adjust brightness, sound, and media-player sections independently.
Samsung Notes now offers decorative tapes and additional pen-line styles, while Contacts gives direct access to Creative Studio for creating personalized profile cards.
Accessibility improvements include adjustable Mouse Key speed and Text Spotlight for better visibility of selected text in a floating window.
Security upgrades
The update enhances privacy protections
One UI 9 comes with enhanced security features, including warnings for potentially high-risk apps. The system can block their installation or execution and recommend their deletion.
Enhanced Privacy Alerts inform users about possibly unnecessary attempts to access background permissions.
Samsung's Personal Data Engine continues to process supported personal information for contextual AI features with encrypted app-specific storage and Knox Vault protection.
Device support
One UI 9 improves connectivity with Apple devices
The updated Smart Switch in One UI 9 lets iPhone users start wireless migration by scanning a QR code without having to install another app.
Supported transfers include passwords, passkeys, call history, accessibility settings, and eSIM information.
The update also adds compatibility with Apple devices through Quick Share, allowing supported Galaxy phones to share files with AirDrop-compatible iPhones.