Abhijeet Dipke offers to show Boston University degree and scholarship

Dipke backed up his claims by sharing videos from his time at BU, including one with his professor and another from his last day on campus. He also pointed to a university article about him as an alumnus.

On funding questions, he explained he got a scholarship and a student loan that's still unpaid.

Beyond just defending himself, Dipke called out critics for trying to hack into his university account and said, "Half of them are busy claiming I don't have a degree from BU. The other half are busy trying to hack my official BU account."