Abhijeet Dipke offers to show Boston University degree and scholarship
Abhijeet Dipke is in the spotlight after people online questioned whether he really graduated from Boston University.
Responding to the buzz, Dipke posted a video on X offering to show his degree and scholarship letter, and even asked Prime Minister Modi whether he would be able to show his degree.
Dipke shared bu videos, alleged hacking
Dipke backed up his claims by sharing videos from his time at BU, including one with his professor and another from his last day on campus. He also pointed to a university article about him as an alumnus.
On funding questions, he explained he got a scholarship and a student loan that's still unpaid.
Beyond just defending himself, Dipke called out critics for trying to hack into his university account and said, "Half of them are busy claiming I don't have a degree from BU. The other half are busy trying to hack my official BU account."