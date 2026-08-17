After NALSAR, NLSIU students, alumni oppose CJI's invitation to convocation
What's the story
Students and alumni of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) have opposed an invitation to the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, and the Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman, Manan Kumar Mishra, for its upcoming convocation. The move comes after a similar incident at the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law in Hyderabad, where students protested against CJI Kant's invitation.
Solidarity statement
NLSIU community expresses solidarity with NALSAR counterparts
In a letter, the NLSIU community expressed "unconditional solidarity" with their NALSAR counterparts.
They criticized both BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra's actions and CJI Kant's proposed participation in their convocation.
The student body emphasized that this issue goes beyond who attends graduation ceremonies; it touches on whether students can express disagreement with powerful institutions without fearing professional repercussions.
Apology demand
Demand for apology from BCI
The NLSIU community has demanded an unconditional apology from the BCI to both NALSAR students and faculty.
They stressed that their concerns are about academic freedom and professional integrity in India's top law schools.
The Bar Council of India (BCI) initially barred NALSAR students in the 2026 graduating batch from enrolling as advocates over their objections, but later withdrew the order.