Tamil Nadu CM condemns killing of 3 men in Karnataka
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has condemned the killing of three Tamil men in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district. The men were identified as Antony Swamy, Peter and Kumar, who were allegedly shot dead by officials of the Karnataka Forest Department, NDTV reported. The incident occurred in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area on Saturday morning when suspected poachers entered the forest to hunt wildlife.
Official response
Shivakumar orders magistrate inquiry, promises compensation
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar confirmed the encounter and said he received information around 5:00am.
He said forest department officials gave him first-hand information about the incident.
"The guns of the poachers have been seized along with two bags of meat of wild animals," Shivakumar added.
He also ordered a magistrate inquiry into the matter and promised compensation to victims' families.
Political fallout
BJP demands judicial inquiry
Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Ashok also questioned the official report, saying, "The bullets hit the heart, though it should hit only the leg."
He accused the commissioner of giving a wrong report, and said that the BJP has also demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay has called the explanation provided by the Karnataka forest department "unacceptable," and demanded a thorough probe into the deaths.