Abhijeet Dipke addresses speculations of rift between CJP, Sonam Wangchuk 

Dipke said that without Wangchuk's hunger strike, Pradhan's resignation would not have been possible.

"He risked his life. For 26 days, he was on hunger strike. By risking his own life, he has awakened the nation. By risking his own life, he has brought this nation on the streets to question the government. And without his hunger strike, the resignation of the education minister wouldn't have been possible," Dipke said.