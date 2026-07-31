Abhijeet Dipke addresses speculations of rift between CJP, Sonam Wangchuk
What's the story
Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has dismissed speculation of a rift with activist Sonam Wangchuk. The rumors of a divide emerged after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union education minister amid student-led protests. Speaking to India Today, Dipke clarified that both he and Wangchuk are "pretty much on the same page," adding the movement could never forget the activist's sacrifice.
Acknowledging sacrifice
Dipke lauds Wangchuk's role in protests
Dipke said that without Wangchuk's hunger strike, Pradhan's resignation would not have been possible.
"He risked his life. For 26 days, he was on hunger strike. By risking his own life, he has awakened the nation. By risking his own life, he has brought this nation on the streets to question the government. And without his hunger strike, the resignation of the education minister wouldn't have been possible," Dipke said.
Meeting controversy
Dipke disappointed by not meeting Wangchuk
When asked if he was upset that Wangchuk met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, after which he ended his fast, Dipke said, "I was disappointed by the fact the BJP leaders...were allowed to meet him while I was not...Opposition MPs were trying to meet him. They were not allowed."
Dipke alleged that Wangchuk was, in a way, "kidnapped" by the government because neither he nor opposition leaders nor CJP members were allowed to meet him.
Future plans
CJP will remain pressure group, won't turn into a party
Nonetheless, he was glad that Wangchuk ended his fast, saying that "his life is far too valuable for this country's future."
Dipke said the CJP will continue to be a political pressure group and won't turn into a political party.
He also alleged that "BJP goons" were behind the violence during protests, targeting students and police officers alike.
"I have been saying since day one that the BJP will send its goons to create disruptions. They have done exactly that."
Campaign focus
Growing distrust among youth toward political parties, institutions
He said the CJP's future campaigns would go beyond education and would also focus on unemployment and the widening economic divide in the country.
According to Dipke, the organization wants to bring accountability in governance while highlighting issues affecting young people and livelihoods.
Speaking about the mood among young people, Dipke said there was growing distrust of political parties, institutions, and investigative agencies, and as such, restoring people's faith in democratic institutions was essential.