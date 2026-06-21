Abhijeet Dipke plays cricket at Jantar Mantar protesting exam leaks

Police begin clearing CJP protest

This was CJP's second big protest in Delhi. After Dipke's request for an extension was denied, police began clearing the area, though Dipke and a few student leaders stayed on stage.

Earlier, Dipke had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for action on exam leaks and calling for the education minister's resignation.

The party is pushing for stricter rules against malpractices, using cricket as a way to highlight these serious issues in a way that speaks to younger people.