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NEET-UG protest: Dipke slams Delhi Police for Aadhaar card demand
The protest entered its third day on Monday

NEET-UG protest: Dipke slams Delhi Police for Aadhaar card demand

By Snehil Singh
Jun 22, 2026
02:45 pm
What's the story

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has slammed the Delhi Police for allegedly asking protesters at Jantar Mantar to show their Aadhaar cards. The protest, which entered its third day on Monday, is against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak incident. Dipke alleged police were "asking for Aadhaar cards" from people wanting to join the demonstration.

Protest rules

Do BJP rallies also require visas: Dipke

Dipke took to social media to question the Delhi Police's actions. He wrote, "Why does the Delhi Police need Aadhaar cards from people who want to join a protest? Do people need a visa to come to Jantar Mantar?" He further asked if similar rules apply at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) political rallies.

Twitter Post

Abhijeet Dipke questions why Delhi Police demanded Aadhaar cards 

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Basic amenities

Protesters demand restoration of water supply, toilets

Apart from questioning the Aadhaar card requirement, Dipke also demanded that authorities restore the water supply at Jantar Mantar. He slammed officials for not providing basic facilities to protesters and appealed on social media for the immediate restoration of the water supply to restrooms at the site. Volunteers at the protest have been providing food and drinks to demonstrators, with slippers and metal plates strewn around from overnight stays.

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Demonstration continues

Protesters refuse to budge despite police warning

Despite being told by Delhi Police that their permission had expired on Saturday evening, Dipke and his supporters have refused to leave Jantar Mantar. The police had warned of legal action for violating permission conditions, but protesters continued their sit-in. Dipke has called for dialogue with the central government, stressing that communication channels remain open if accountability is ensured and Pradhan resigns.

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