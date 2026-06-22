NEET-UG protest: Dipke slams Delhi Police for Aadhaar card demand
What's the story
Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has slammed the Delhi Police for allegedly asking protesters at Jantar Mantar to show their Aadhaar cards. The protest, which entered its third day on Monday, is against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak incident. Dipke alleged police were "asking for Aadhaar cards" from people wanting to join the demonstration.
Protest rules
Do BJP rallies also require visas: Dipke
Dipke took to social media to question the Delhi Police's actions. He wrote, "Why does the Delhi Police need Aadhaar cards from people who want to join a protest? Do people need a visa to come to Jantar Mantar?" He further asked if similar rules apply at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) political rallies.
Twitter Post
Abhijeet Dipke questions why Delhi Police demanded Aadhaar cards
Why does the Delhi Police need Aadhaar cards from people who want to join a protest?— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 22, 2026
Since when did an Aadhaar card become mandatory to participate in a protest?
Do they also ask for Aadhaar cards at BJP’s political rallies?
Police is using Aadhaar card as an excuse to turn… pic.twitter.com/g54HorouAb
Basic amenities
Protesters demand restoration of water supply, toilets
Apart from questioning the Aadhaar card requirement, Dipke also demanded that authorities restore the water supply at Jantar Mantar. He slammed officials for not providing basic facilities to protesters and appealed on social media for the immediate restoration of the water supply to restrooms at the site. Volunteers at the protest have been providing food and drinks to demonstrators, with slippers and metal plates strewn around from overnight stays.
Demonstration continues
Protesters refuse to budge despite police warning
Despite being told by Delhi Police that their permission had expired on Saturday evening, Dipke and his supporters have refused to leave Jantar Mantar. The police had warned of legal action for violating permission conditions, but protesters continued their sit-in. Dipke has called for dialogue with the central government, stressing that communication channels remain open if accountability is ensured and Pradhan resigns.