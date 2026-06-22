NEET-UG protest: Dipke slams Delhi Police for Aadhaar card demand

Basic amenities

Protesters demand restoration of water supply, toilets

Apart from questioning the Aadhaar card requirement, Dipke also demanded that authorities restore the water supply at Jantar Mantar. He slammed officials for not providing basic facilities to protesters and appealed on social media for the immediate restoration of the water supply to restrooms at the site. Volunteers at the protest have been providing food and drinks to demonstrators, with slippers and metal plates strewn around from overnight stays.