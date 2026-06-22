Uddhav Thackeray to begin statewide campaign amid defection row

Public apology

Thackeray apologizes for asking voters to support rebel MPs

Thackeray also publicly apologized for asking voters to support the rebel MPs, admitting he campaigned for them. "I want to apologize for asking you to vote for the traitor. I had campaigned in all Lok Sabha Constituencies," he said. He reiterated his commitment to Congress, saying, "Does anyone know who the president of the BJP is? No. One day, someone from Congress will be their president."