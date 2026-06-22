Uddhav Thackeray to begin statewide campaign amid defection row
What's the story
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will embark on a statewide outreach campaign in Maharashtra, starting June 27. The move comes after six rebel MPs skipped a crucial parliamentary party meeting and sought to merge with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The MPs include Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim), Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli), Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi), Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East), and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv).
Campaign schedule
Thackeray's campaign to connect with party workers
Thackeray's outreach campaign will begin in Yavatmal on June 27, followed by Washim and Hingoli. On June 28, he will visit Parbhani and Dharashiv, before heading to Shirdi on June 29. The campaign aims to connect with party workers in constituencies represented by rebel MPs and assess the ground situation amid high-profile defections.
Office visit
Thackeray slams rebel MPs for 'selling' themselves
Ahead of the campaign, Thackeray visited UBT Sena's offices in Bhandup West and Ghatkopar, where he interacted with party workers. He also slammed Sanjay Dina Patil and other rebel MPs for "selling" themselves. "Despite facing betrayal and MPs being sold, the Shivsainiks are still standing firm," he said.
Public apology
Thackeray apologizes for asking voters to support rebel MPs
Thackeray also publicly apologized for asking voters to support the rebel MPs, admitting he campaigned for them. "I want to apologize for asking you to vote for the traitor. I had campaigned in all Lok Sabha Constituencies," he said. He reiterated his commitment to Congress, saying, "Does anyone know who the president of the BJP is? No. One day, someone from Congress will be their president."
Merger request
Six rebel MPs seek merger with Shinde-led Shiv Sena
The six rebel MPs had submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking a merger with Shinde's Shiv Sena. The move has reduced Thackeray's camp's active parliamentary count to three. The party's Chief Whip, Anil Desai, issued a show-cause notice to the absent MPs, warning of disqualification under the Anti-Defection Law.