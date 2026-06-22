Abhijeet Dipke says Delhi Police ask Aadhaar at NEET-UG protest
Abhijeet Dipke, Cockroach Janta Party founder, says Delhi Police are asking protesters at the NEET-UG paper leak sit-in for their Aadhaar cards.
In a video, he wondered if this rule applies to BJP rallies too, calling the ID checks unfair and possibly meant to discourage people from joining.
The protest, now on its third day, is led by Abhijeet Dipke, all demanding Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Jantar Mantar protesters face water shortage
On top of the ID issue, protesters at Jantar Mantar have been without water in restrooms for two days. Dipke urged authorities online to fix it quickly.
Volunteers have pitched in with free food and drinks like langar and lassi to keep spirits up.
Even after police asked them to leave when their permit expired at 5pm on Saturday, Dipke and his supporters refused to vacate the protest site.