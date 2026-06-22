Abhijeet Dipke says Delhi Police ask Aadhaar at NEET-UG protest

Jantar Mantar protesters face water shortage

On top of the ID issue, protesters at Jantar Mantar have been without water in restrooms for two days. Dipke urged authorities online to fix it quickly.

Volunteers have pitched in with free food and drinks like langar and lassi to keep spirits up.

Even after police asked them to leave when their permit expired at 5pm on Saturday, Dipke and his supporters refused to vacate the protest site.