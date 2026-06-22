Aliza Beiranvand wom FIFA Man of the Match Award for Iran against Belgium

FIFA World Cup: Iran hold Belgium 0-0 for historic point

By Rajdeep Saha 04:21 am Jun 22, 202604:21 am

What's the story

Iran made history by avoiding defeat in their first two group matches of a World Cup. They drew 0-0 with Belgium football team in Los Angeles, marking the first time they have done so in FIFA World Cup history. Despite their modest record against European teams on this stage, with just one win (2-0 over Wales in 2022), Iran are now on the verge of another historic achievement.