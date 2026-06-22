FIFA World Cup: Iran hold Belgium 0-0 for historic point
What's the story
Iran made history by avoiding defeat in their first two group matches of a World Cup. They drew 0-0 with Belgium football team in Los Angeles, marking the first time they have done so in FIFA World Cup history. Despite their modest record against European teams on this stage, with just one win (2-0 over Wales in 2022), Iran are now on the verge of another historic achievement.
Match highlights
Red Devils dominate 1st half
Belgium dominated possession and had 11 shots in the first half but failed to convert their chances. Youri Tielemans came close for the Red Devils, who were frustrated by Iran's defense. The match took a turn when Nathan Ngoy was sent off for a professional foul on Mehdi Taremi, making him the youngest player to receive a red card at a World Cup since 2014.
Key player
Beiranvand's heroics keep Iran in the game
Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was the star of the match, making a series of impressive saves. He denied Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans at his near post and then pulled off an incredible save five minutes into the second half. His heroics kept Iran's hopes alive for reaching the knockout stage of World Cup for the first time.
Streak continues
Belgium's winless World Cup run continues
Belgium's failure to beat Iran have extended their winless World Cup run to four matches. This is the second-longest in Belgium's World Cup history, only behind a seven-match streak from 1994-2002. The result leaves the 2018 semi-finalists in danger of failing to progress from the group stage for just the second time in 28 years after drawing their second consecutive Group G match.
Match details
VAR denies Iran goal as Beiranvand shines
Iran thought they had scored in the first half when Taremi found the net, but his effort was ruled out for offside after a lengthy VAR review. This was only the fourth time in 11 World Cup matches that Iran had avoided defeat against a European nation. Meanwhile, Belgium struggled to find a way past Beiranvand despite having 23 shots throughout the match.