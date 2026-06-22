FIFA World Cup, Spain thrash Saudi Arabia 4-0: Key stats

Oyarbazal

Unique records for Oyarzabal

As per Opta, with two goals and an assist, Spain's Oyarzabal is only the second player on record (from 1966) to score or assist three goals in the opening 25 minutes of a FIFA World Cup match, after Hungary's László Fazekas against El Salvador in 1982 (1 goal, 2 assists). Oyarzabal became the first player on record with 0 touches in the first 30 minutes of a FIFA World Cup game. On MD2, he became just the third player to score/assist three goals in the opening 30 minutes (both since 1966).