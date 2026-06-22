FIFA World Cup, Spain thrash Saudi Arabia 4-0: Key stats
What's the story
Spain made a strong comeback in the 2026 FIFA World Cup by defeating Saudi Arabia 4-0. The match was played in Atlanta and witnessed stellar performances from Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal. This victory comes after Spain's disappointing goalless draw against Cape Verde in their Group H opener. The win not only marks Spain's first victory of the tournament but also puts them at the top of Group H standings.
Star performers
Yamal, Oyarzabal punish Saudi Arabia in 1st half
Yamal, who had impressed in his last match, opened the scoring for Spain with a low shot from Oyarzabal's cross. He became only the second player aged 18 or younger to open the scoring in a World Cup match after Brazil's Pele in 1958. Oyarzabal then scored two quick goals within two minutes, putting Spain ahead 3-0 before halftime. His first was a scrappy finish at the back post while his second was more deliberate.
Match progression
An own goal from Al Tambakti adds to Spain's tally
Despite a less intense second half, Spain remained dominant. An own goal by Hassan Al Tambakti added to their tally in the 49th minute. The goal came after Marc Cucurella's initial effort from a flicked-on corner was well-saved by Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais but hit Al Tambakti and went into the net.
Goal disallowed
What next for Spain?
Spain thought they had scored a fifth goal in injury time when Ferran Torres turned home Fabian Ruiz's cross. However, after a lengthy VAR review, the goal was ruled out for offside. Despite this disappointment, Spain's victory over Saudi Arabia marks a strong statement in their World Cup campaign and highlights the team's resilience and talent on the global stage.
Oyarbazal
Unique records for Oyarzabal
As per Opta, with two goals and an assist, Spain's Oyarzabal is only the second player on record (from 1966) to score or assist three goals in the opening 25 minutes of a FIFA World Cup match, after Hungary's László Fazekas against El Salvador in 1982 (1 goal, 2 assists). Oyarzabal became the first player on record with 0 touches in the first 30 minutes of a FIFA World Cup game. On MD2, he became just the third player to score/assist three goals in the opening 30 minutes (both since 1966).
Do you know?
Yamal enters record books
Yamal is only the second player aged 18 or younger to open the scoring in a FIFA World Cup match - the other was a 17-year-old Pele for Brazil v Wales in 1958. Yamal recorded his 7th international goal for Spain in 27 matches across all competitions.
Information
Here are the match stats
Spain created 4 big chances and had 8 shots on target from 21 attempts. Spain also had 35 touches in the opposition box. Saudi Arabia had three attempts with one shot on target. Saudi Arabia had just touches in the opposition box.