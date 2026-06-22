Qatar: 54 injured, 18 missing in gas terminal blast
What's the story
An explosion rocked Qatar's key natural gas export terminal in the Ras Laffan industrial area on Sunday night. The blast occurred as workers were attempting to resume operations after a previous attack by Iran during the ongoing war. At least 54 people were injured, and 18 others are missing following the incident, according to the Associated Press.
Market impact
Blast could disrupt global energy markets
The explosion at the Barzan gas supply facility could further disrupt global energy markets. Qatar is one of the world's largest natural gas producers and had to shut down its production due to Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz. The strait is a critical passage for natural gas shipments from Qatar to clients around the world.
Negotiation progress
Explosion rocks gas supply facility during resumption efforts
As negotiations continue over a permanent end to the war, Qatar has started efforts to resume its export terminal. The explosion on Sunday night occurred during these efforts at the Barzan gas supply facility. The extent of the damage is still unclear, but initial reports from officials indicated only a few people had been hurt. However, later updates from Qatar's Interior Ministry revealed a much higher number of casualties.